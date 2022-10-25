Dr. Mark Matey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Matey, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Matey, DPM
Dr. Mark Matey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Matey's Office Locations
Podiatry Associates of Northeast Florida Inc.13241 Bartram Park Blvd Unit 1809, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 268-3686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a pin today and no appointment and they were able to see me today, they understood my pain. Great customer service. Thank you!!!
About Dr. Mark Matey, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matey has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Matey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.