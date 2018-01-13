See All Plastic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Mark Mathers, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Tulsa, OK
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Mathers, DO

Dr. Mark Mathers, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Mathers works at Center For Plastic Surgery in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mathers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Dermatology and Hair Center
    1844 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 749-7177

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Big Ears
Gynecomastia
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Big Ears

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 13, 2018
    Dr. Mathers and all of his staff are a first class act! Their #1 priority is their patient. From my first call to schedule an appointment to 6 weeks post surgery I have been very pleased with my care. The office staff, anesthesiologist, nurses, and Dr. Mathers listened to my questions and concerns, and then did everything possible to make my experience as pleasant and comfortable as possible. I would certainly recommend Dr. Mathers!!
    Pryor, OK — Jan 13, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Mathers, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124150032
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mathers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathers works at Center For Plastic Surgery in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Mathers’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

