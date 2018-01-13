Dr. Mathers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Mathers, DO
Dr. Mark Mathers, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Associated Dermatology and Hair Center1844 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 749-7177
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mathers and all of his staff are a first class act! Their #1 priority is their patient. From my first call to schedule an appointment to 6 weeks post surgery I have been very pleased with my care. The office staff, anesthesiologist, nurses, and Dr. Mathers listened to my questions and concerns, and then did everything possible to make my experience as pleasant and comfortable as possible. I would certainly recommend Dr. Mathers!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Mathers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.