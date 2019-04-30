Dr. Mark Matta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Matta, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Matta, DO
Dr. Mark Matta, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Castle, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and Upmc Jameson.
Dr. Matta works at
Dr. Matta's Office Locations
Psych-med Associates Inc.2616 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 652-2323
People in Need-lawrence County2703 W State St, New Castle, PA 16101 Directions (724) 657-3303
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and compassionate. He takes the time to listen and his staff are always there to help.
About Dr. Mark Matta, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1245424084
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matta works at
Dr. Matta has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Matta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matta.
