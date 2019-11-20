Dr. Mark Mattar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mattar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Mattar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Mattar works at
Locations
Division of Gatroenterology3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-1039Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mattar is a wonderful doctor. My daughter had a such bad experience before with her last GI doctor. He is everything we were expecting in a doctor. He is excellent, very kind, caring and compassionate. His team of GI nurses and fellows are the same way, kind, caring and compassionate. We hope to be with them for a long time. it is very nice to have a GI doctor like him in Georgetown Hospital.
About Dr. Mark Mattar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1841401031
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- UCLA Olive View Program
- UCLA Olive View Program
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Mattar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mattar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mattar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mattar works at
Dr. Mattar has seen patients for Enteritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattar.
