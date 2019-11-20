Overview

Dr. Mark Mattar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Mattar works at Dr Margaret B Marshall - MD in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.