Dr. Mark Mattingly, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Mattingly, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.
Locations
Michael A Kia DO PCG4007 W Court St Ste E, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 732-0908
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He puts you at ease and makes you feel so comfortable.
About Dr. Mark Mattingly, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
