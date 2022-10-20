Dr. Mark Maurer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Maurer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Maurer, DPM
Dr. Mark Maurer, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.
Dr. Maurer's Office Locations
Parkview Foot and Ankle Clinic1619 N Greenwood St Ste 106, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 595-7760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maurerand team were amazing. Dr. Maurer was both professional and friendly. He took the time to answer all of my questions. Dr. Maurer explained things in a clear practical way he went above and beyond to make sure the treatment that I received for my ankle was appropriate for my future. I felt like I was receiving cutting edge care and he explained my options. The surgery went very well. My scar was beautiful and minimal. His team was so friendly and efficient. I felt like I was getting the best care at all times. I would highly recommend Dr Maurer.
About Dr. Mark Maurer, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891923033
Education & Certifications
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Brigham Young University-Idaho
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Maurer speaks Spanish.
