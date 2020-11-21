Dr. Mark Mayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mayo, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Mayo, MD
Dr. Mark Mayo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
Dr. Mayo works at
Dr. Mayo's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Center of Texas L. L. P.6565 West Loop S Ste 650, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 797-1010
-
2
Eye Center of Texas21700 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (713) 797-1010
-
3
Eye Center of Texas15400 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 277-1010
-
4
Eye Center of Texas450 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-1397
-
5
Eye Center of Texas - Pasadena4415 CRENSHAW RD, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (281) 977-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayo?
Amazing results..amazing staff and clinicians
About Dr. Mark Mayo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538144423
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Presbyterian Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayo works at
Dr. Mayo has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayo speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.