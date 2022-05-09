Dr. Mark Mayson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mayson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Mayson, MD
Dr. Mark Mayson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Mayson's Office Locations
Palmetto Health Dba Palmetto Pulmonary1333 Taylor St Ste 6F, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 296-3273
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Always explains everything & very personable.
About Dr. Mark Mayson, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1962480889
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
