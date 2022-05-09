Overview of Dr. Mark Mayson, MD

Dr. Mark Mayson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Mayson works at Palmetto Health-USC Pulmonology - Palmetto Pulmonary in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.