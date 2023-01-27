See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Mark Mazow, MD

Dr. Mark Mazow, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (99)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Mazow, MD

Dr. Mark Mazow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Mazow works at Eye Plastic Surgery Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Blocked Tear Duct and Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mazow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Plastic Surgery Associates
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C710, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ectropion of Eyelid
Blocked Tear Duct
Corneal Erosion
Ectropion of Eyelid
Blocked Tear Duct
Corneal Erosion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Mark Mazow, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639173669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Eye Plastic Surg Assoc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Joseph's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Mazow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazow works at Eye Plastic Surgery Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mazow’s profile.

    Dr. Mazow has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Blocked Tear Duct and Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

