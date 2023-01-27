Dr. Mark Mazow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mazow, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Mazow, MD
Dr. Mark Mazow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Mazow's Office Locations
Eye Plastic Surgery Associates7777 Forest Ln Ste C710, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Xanthelasma removed from eyelid..
About Dr. Mark Mazow, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1639173669
Education & Certifications
- Eye Plastic Surg Assoc
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazow has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Blocked Tear Duct and Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.