Ophthalmology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark McCarthy, MD

Dr. Mark McCarthy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.

Dr. McCarthy works at Retinal Consultants Inc in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCarthy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Personalized Family Medicine
    6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 340, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 455-9603

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 07, 2019
    Dr. Mc Carthy has always been a very concerned ,caring ,very knowledgeable doctor for all the years my husband has been a patient . I have just had an operation by him and as usual the same with me ! He answers questions,even will show you a picture to fully explain the problem in detail ! I give him six stars !
    Honey Brey — Jun 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark McCarthy, MD
    About Dr. Mark McCarthy, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124023262
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics|University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark McCarthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCarthy works at Retinal Consultants Inc in Norfolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. McCarthy’s profile.

    Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

