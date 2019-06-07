Overview of Dr. Mark McCarthy, MD

Dr. Mark McCarthy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.



Dr. McCarthy works at Retinal Consultants Inc in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.