Dr. Mark McCarthy, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark McCarthy, MD
Dr. Mark McCarthy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.
Dr. McCarthy's Office Locations
Personalized Family Medicine6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 340, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 455-9603
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mc Carthy has always been a very concerned ,caring ,very knowledgeable doctor for all the years my husband has been a patient . I have just had an operation by him and as usual the same with me ! He answers questions,even will show you a picture to fully explain the problem in detail ! I give him six stars !
About Dr. Mark McCarthy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1124023262
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics|University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.