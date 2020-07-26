Dr. McClanahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark McClanahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark McClanahan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McClanahan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diabetes & Thyroid Associates10711 Spotsylvania Ave Bldg 6, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 891-8499
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClanahan?
I have been a patient of Dr. McClanahan's since moving to Virgina in 2016. I find him to be friendly, taking the time to listen & to fully explain everything. The wait times are reasonable, never long at all , the staff are all very nice, friendly & helpful. Judy Scoma in Fredericksburg, Va. - July 26, 2020
About Dr. Mark McClanahan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1093840811
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClanahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClanahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClanahan works at
Dr. McClanahan has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClanahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. McClanahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClanahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClanahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClanahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.