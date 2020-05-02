Overview of Dr. Mark McClinton, MD

Dr. Mark McClinton, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. McClinton works at Northwest ENT and Allergy Center in Marietta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA, Newnan, GA, Cartersville, GA, Woodstock, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.