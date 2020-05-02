Dr. Mark McClinton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McClinton, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center80 Lacy St Nw, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-0368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center13 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 427-0368Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
McClinton ENT of Newnan2301 Newnan Crossing Blvd E Ste 120, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 400-7770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center5357 Highway 20 Ne, Cartersville, GA 30121 Directions (770) 427-0368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center Canton134 Riverstone Ter Ste 202, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 427-0368Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center - Woodstock960 Woodstock Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 427-0368
Piedmont Physicians Surgical Oncology and Hpb Surgery Newnan775 Poplar Rd Ste 250, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 400-7770
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center - Windy Hill2550 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 307, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 427-0368
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center - Atlanta2001 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (770) 427-0368
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
As a result of suffering from frequent sinus infections for a number of years, I finally went to see Dr. McClinton for help. We tried medicine, but when that did not alleviate my problem, he recommended an office procedure to open my sinus passages. I am happy to say that I have been symptom free ever since. Also, Dr. McClinton and his staff were very thorough and explained everything very well. I can’t thank him and his staff enough for all of their help. Highly Recommend!!
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinics
- Virginia Mason Med Center
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Brigham Young University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
