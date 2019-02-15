Dr. Mark McCollum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCollum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McCollum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark McCollum, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Ctr and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Pediatric Surgery & Urology200 Wyckoff Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 653-1107
Pediatric Surgery Center214 W Bowery St # 6400, Akron, OH 44308 Directions (330) 537-9921
Akron Children's Pediatric Surgery1 Perkins Sq # 8400, Akron, OH 44308 Directions (330) 597-0323
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Tricare
- UniCare
We have never had an experience like this in a hospital. Dr. McCollum and his team were kind, compassionate, professional and thorough. We would highly recommend Orange Park for your Child’s care.
- Pediatric Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790880755
- BC Children's Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University of Texas Health Science Ctr
