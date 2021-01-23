See All Dermatologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Mark McCune, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (33)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark McCune, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McCune works at Epiphany Dermatology - Overland Park, KS in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michelle Eaton, PA
Michelle Eaton, PA
3.7 (3)
Locations

  1. 1
    Epiphany Dermatology - Overland Park, KS
    8505 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 541-3230
  2. 2
    Epiphany Dermatology - Overland Park, KS
    10600 Quivira Rd Ste 430, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 541-3230
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis

Acne Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • American Heritage
    • Amerihealth
    • Assurant Health
    • CoreSource
    • Guardian
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 23, 2021
    He is the best and has saved me any times from future issues...Really impresses with his staff...especially Amy!
    Gary Bridgford — Jan 23, 2021
    About Dr. Mark McCune, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark McCune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCune has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCune works at Epiphany Dermatology - Overland Park, KS in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. McCune’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. McCune. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCune.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

