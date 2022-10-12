Dr. Mark McCurdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCurdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McCurdy, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark McCurdy, MD
Dr. Mark McCurdy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Dr. McCurdy's Office Locations
Center for Advanced Pelvic Medicine and Bladder Health811 W Interstate 20 Ste 114, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 769-7251
USMD Fort Worth Alliance Clinic10840 Texas Health Trl Ste 250, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 769-7250
USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 410, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 546-7453
USMD Frisco Clinic9255 Dallas Pkwy Ste 110, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (817) 769-7254
USMD Plano West Clinic4001 W 15th St Ste 245, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (817) 769-7253
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Dr McCurdy and other doctors in his office help me through kidney stone problems, Dr McCurdy and the others have been nothing but completely professional and caring during my procedures. I highly recommend Dr McCurdy and his associates
About Dr. Mark McCurdy, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|Methodist Hospital
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCurdy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCurdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McCurdy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McCurdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCurdy has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCurdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McCurdy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCurdy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCurdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCurdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.