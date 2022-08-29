Overview

Dr. Mark McDaniel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saraland, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. McDaniel works at Saraland Family Practice in Saraland, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.