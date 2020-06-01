Overview of Dr. Mark McDonald, MD

Dr. Mark McDonald, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.



Dr. McDonald works at Orthopedic Institute Of Ohio in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.