Dr. Mark McDonald, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark McDonald, MD
Dr. Mark McDonald, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Dr. McDonald's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio, Inc801 Medical Dr Ste A, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 222-6622
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciated him speaking to me with care and concern about how I was doing. He also talked to me as if he was experiencing the same thing.
About Dr. Mark McDonald, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1003896333
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.