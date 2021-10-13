Dr. Mark McFarland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFarland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McFarland, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark McFarland, DO
Dr. Mark McFarland, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McFarland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McFarland's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic & Spine Center250 Nat Turner Blvd S, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 596-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. McFarland?
If I could give Dr McFarland a 10 I would! He is a fantastic doctor. I had pain and numbness in my arm and hand. He patiently LISTENED to my three pages of notes about my history. He then diagnosed my issue and arranged for my hand surgery. I am two weeks post surgery and my numbness in my hand is gone. Dr. McFarland is an excellent surgeon and I am so thankful he is my doctor.
About Dr. Mark McFarland, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1841352671
Education & Certifications
- Florida Spine Institute
- Massillon
- Doctors Hosp-Ohio State University Coll Med
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFarland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFarland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFarland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFarland works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. McFarland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFarland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFarland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFarland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.