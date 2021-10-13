Overview of Dr. Mark McFarland, DO

Dr. Mark McFarland, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McFarland works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.