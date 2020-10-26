Overview of Dr. Mark McFerran, MD

Dr. Mark McFerran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loveland, CO. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Med Center



Dr. McFerran works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO with other offices in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.