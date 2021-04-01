Dr. Mark McGinnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGinnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McGinnis, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark McGinnis, MD
Dr. Mark McGinnis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McGinnis' Office Locations
Orthocarolina PA214 18th St SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 584-6091
Orthocarolina PA1470 E Gaston St, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Directions (704) 732-4064
Catawba Valley Medical Center810 Fairgrove Church Rd, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 326-3000
Frye Regional Medical Center420 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 315-5000
Carolinas Healthcare System Neurosciences Institute441 McAlister Rd Ste 1100A, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Directions (704) 732-4064
Hospital Affiliations
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Visit was prompt, friendly, professional and dependable. Always trusted my visits with Dr. McGinnis.
About Dr. Mark McGinnis, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1851338966
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGinnis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGinnis accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGinnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGinnis has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGinnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. McGinnis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGinnis.
