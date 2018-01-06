See All Cardiologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Mark McGowan, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark McGowan, MD

Dr. Mark McGowan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. McGowan works at UCLA Health 15th Street Plaza Family Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGowan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Bay Physicinas
    1260 15th St Ste 1501, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 916-9949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2018
    Dr. McGowan is an outstanding physician. He has compassion and empathy for his patients. He truly cares about each individual. I feel secure in knowing that he is there to help me get better. And he has.
    Dana in Santa Monica — Jan 06, 2018
    About Dr. Mark McGowan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720015902
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wash U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Mo
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark McGowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGowan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGowan works at UCLA Health 15th Street Plaza Family Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. McGowan’s profile.

    Dr. McGowan has seen patients for Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McGowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGowan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

