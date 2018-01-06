Overview of Dr. Mark McGowan, MD

Dr. Mark McGowan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. McGowan works at UCLA Health 15th Street Plaza Family Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.