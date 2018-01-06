Dr. Mark McGowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McGowan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark McGowan, MD
Dr. Mark McGowan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. McGowan works at
Dr. McGowan's Office Locations
-
1
Santa Monica Bay Physicinas1260 15th St Ste 1501, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 916-9949
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGowan?
Dr. McGowan is an outstanding physician. He has compassion and empathy for his patients. He truly cares about each individual. I feel secure in knowing that he is there to help me get better. And he has.
About Dr. Mark McGowan, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1720015902
Education & Certifications
- Wash U
- U Mo
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGowan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McGowan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McGowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGowan works at
Dr. McGowan has seen patients for Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McGowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.