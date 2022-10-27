Dr. Mark McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McLaughlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark McLaughlin, MD
Dr. Mark McLaughlin, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hiram, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Wellstar North Fulton Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Dr. McLaughlin's Office Locations
1
Mark McLaughlin MD148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste LL30, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (470) 644-8140
2
Mark McLaughlin MD3000 Hospital Blvd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 793-7500
3
Mark McLaughlin MD320 Kennestone Hospital Blvd Ste LL1, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 793-7500
4
Mark McLaughlin MD1800 Hospital South Dr, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 948-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McLaughlin treated my prostate cancer. First the good news, I am showing no more signs of cancer. I would recommend Dr McLaughlin as a radiation oncologist. He uses all the technology available to provide the best plan of radiation treatment. During the course of my treatment, he met with me at least weekly and truly was concerned about my progress. I am hoping I never have to go through radiation treatment again, but if I'm unlucky and require treatment, I would want Dr McLaughlin to be my radiation oncologist.
About Dr. Mark McLaughlin, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1093865198
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.