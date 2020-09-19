Overview

Dr. Mark McMurtrey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. McMurtrey works at Ourhealth Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.