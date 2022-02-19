Dr. McNamara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark McNamara, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark McNamara, MD
Dr. Mark McNamara, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, LAC + USC Medical Center and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. McNamara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McNamara's Office Locations
-
1
Keck Medicine of USC, Pasadena625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 568-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- LAC + USC Medical Center
- USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNamara?
I am a former patient treated by Dr. McNamara for a very agressive form of breast cancer. Although the chemotherapy was very difficult -- it had been successful in Italy, but was new to the U.S. -- Dr. McNamara treated me respectfully and with a caring attitude throughout. It's now 30 years later without a hint of recurrence. He saved my life!
About Dr. Mark McNamara, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1275640294
Education & Certifications
- City Hope Hosp
- Evanston Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNamara accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNamara works at
Dr. McNamara has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNamara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McNamara speaks Korean.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNamara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNamara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNamara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.