Dr. Mark Meadors, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Meadors, DO
Dr. Mark Meadors, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Meadors works at
Dr. Meadors' Office Locations
Cape Medical Oncology211 Saint Francis Dr Ste 372, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meadors?
He is a very good doctor. Very kind and understanding. He does not sugar coat anything and answers any questions that you may have. I have seen him since 2008 and still continue my annual appointments. I would highly recommend him to anyone. It is like family there. Everyone caring.
About Dr. Mark Meadors, DO
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962593731
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meadors has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meadors accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meadors using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meadors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meadors has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meadors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meadors. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meadors.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meadors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meadors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.