Dr. Mark Meekhof, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (24)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Meekhof, MD

Dr. Mark Meekhof, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.

Dr. Meekhof works at South Bend Office in South Bend, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meekhof's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Bend Office
    6301 University Commons Ste 310, South Bend, IN 46635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 237-9261
  2. 2
    Pra Medical Inc
    211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 237-9261
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Memorial Hospital of South Bend
    615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 237-9261
  4. 4
    Unity Medical & Surgical Hospital
    4455 Edison Lakes Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 231-6874

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr. Meekhof is a knowledgeable, kind, caring and sincere physician! Over the 30 years that I was his patient, I always trusted his medical diagnoses, medical decisions and recommendations. I felt comfortable talking with him about anything from A to Z. He listened and addressed my questions and concerns. I respected his feedback. Upon reading the letter informing patients of his upcoming retirement, I was sad. However, I wish him relaxing fun-filled retirement days. I was fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to bid him and his dedicated assistant farewell 2 days prior to his retirement on Dec. 9, 2022.
    Beverly Dixon — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Meekhof, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427048834
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Meekhof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meekhof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meekhof has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meekhof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meekhof has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meekhof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Meekhof. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meekhof.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meekhof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meekhof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

