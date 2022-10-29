Overview of Dr. Mark Meese, MD

Dr. Mark Meese, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Meese works at Surgical Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.