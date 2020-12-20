Dr. Mark Meier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Meier, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Meier, MD
Dr. Mark Meier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Meier's Office Locations
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Joint Preservation and Reconstruction6165 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 377-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Meier id fantastic. His staff and PA are as well. His bedside manner is welcoming and comfortable. He answers one's questions in detail and welcomes all questions comfortably. He worked with my knee for many years, till I needed a replacement. The surgery went well and so too the recovery. I am sad that he is now retired.
About Dr. Mark Meier, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1528017209
Education & Certifications
- Harborview Medical
- Greenville Hospital System
- University Of South Carolina
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Meier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meier has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meier.
