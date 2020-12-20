Overview of Dr. Mark Meier, MD

Dr. Mark Meier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Meier works at Saint Alphonsus Joint Center Of Excellence in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.