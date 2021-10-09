Dr. Mark Meier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Meier, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Meier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Marion General Hospital.
Dr. Meier works at
Locations
Lutheran Medical Group LLC7916 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana-gero Psych Unit7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297
- 3 285 W 12th St Ste 207, Peru, IN 46970 Directions (260) 432-2297
Lutheran Medical Group LLC2516 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-2297
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Mark Meier to family and friends. He just recently performed a heart catheterization for me that I needed to have done. While doing it he discovered that one of my arteries had a blockage so he also placed a stent in the artery. Before having my procedure done, a few of my friends who had family members treated by him told me that he was one of the best in his field and that I was in excellent hands which help put me at ease. Upon meeting Dr. Meier I have to agree with their assessment of him. He was very professional, caring, explained things to me and was very down to earth. This all made me feel comfortable and happy that I was referred to him to have my procedure done. Should I need to have any future procedures done, I hope he will be the one to do them. Thank you Dr. Meier !!!
About Dr. Mark Meier, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1831169960
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
