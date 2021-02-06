Dr. Mark Meiler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Geriatric Medicine Doctors
- SC
- Aiken
- Dr. Mark Meiler, MD
Dr. Mark Meiler, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Meiler, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Aiken, SC. They completed their residency with Wilson Mem Reg Med Ctr, Family Medicine Wilson Mem Reg Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
Dr. Meiler works at
Locations
-
1
Family Medicine and Geriatrics - Southside420 Society Hill Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 648-7774Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Trident Senior Health Center9302 Medical Plaza Dr Ste C, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 797-0416
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Angioplasty With Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Fall
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat X-Ray
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Meiler?
Everyone is friendly and kind each time I take my mom for her appointments, taking the time to allow her to ask questions
About Dr. Mark Meiler, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, German
- 1235133158
Education & Certifications
- Wilson Mem Reg Med Ctr, Family Medicine Wilson Mem Reg Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Wilson Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
- Geriatric Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meiler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meiler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meiler works at
Dr. Meiler has seen patients for Anxiety, Malaise and Fatigue and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meiler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meiler speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Meiler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meiler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.