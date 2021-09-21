See All Vascular Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Mark Meissner, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Meissner, MD

Dr. Mark Meissner, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Meissner works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Vein Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meissner's Office Locations

    Gme Office University of Washington
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 598-4477
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Surgical Services Ms B-250
    1550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 364-0500
    Vascular Center at UW Medical Center - Northwest
    1560 N 115th St Ste 106, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 668-8383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Embolism
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2021
    Before meeting Dr. Meissner @ UW, I met and had surgery with 2 other vascular surgeons for stents in my legs. I had a 5 year history with DVT in my left leg, with pain constantly in the last year. My work from my previous surgeons were very incomplete. I was in agony 24/7. I was referred to Dr. Meissner in March of 2021 and had Iliocaval recanalization & stents placed in May of 2021. Dr. Meissner did a lot of thorough tests (Ultrasound & CT Scan with Contrast Dye) before diagnosing me with Post Thrombotic Syndrome. In May of this year, I had 5 stents placed by Dr. Meissner, Dr. Chick (UW IR) and associates, through my neck and both groins. It was a very tough surgery and I am thankful everyday to have met such a highly respected and highly skilled vascular surgeon & interventional radiologist. They truly are my guardian angels. I will forever be thankful for meeting such a amazing team!
    Arianna C Sanchez — Sep 21, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Meissner, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932285699
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meissner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meissner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meissner works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Meissner’s profile.

    Dr. Meissner has seen patients for Varicose Vein Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meissner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Meissner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meissner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meissner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meissner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

