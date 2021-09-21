Dr. Meissner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Meissner, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Meissner, MD
Dr. Mark Meissner, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Meissner works at
Dr. Meissner's Office Locations
Gme Office University of Washington1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-4477Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Surgical Services Ms B-2501550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 364-0500
Vascular Center at UW Medical Center - Northwest1560 N 115th St Ste 106, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 668-8383
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Before meeting Dr. Meissner @ UW, I met and had surgery with 2 other vascular surgeons for stents in my legs. I had a 5 year history with DVT in my left leg, with pain constantly in the last year. My work from my previous surgeons were very incomplete. I was in agony 24/7. I was referred to Dr. Meissner in March of 2021 and had Iliocaval recanalization & stents placed in May of 2021. Dr. Meissner did a lot of thorough tests (Ultrasound & CT Scan with Contrast Dye) before diagnosing me with Post Thrombotic Syndrome. In May of this year, I had 5 stents placed by Dr. Meissner, Dr. Chick (UW IR) and associates, through my neck and both groins. It was a very tough surgery and I am thankful everyday to have met such a highly respected and highly skilled vascular surgeon & interventional radiologist. They truly are my guardian angels. I will forever be thankful for meeting such a amazing team!
About Dr. Mark Meissner, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1932285699
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meissner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meissner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meissner has seen patients for Varicose Vein Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meissner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Meissner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meissner.
