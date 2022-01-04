Dr. Melendez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Melendez, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Melendez, MD
Dr. Mark Melendez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Melendez works at
Dr. Melendez's Office Locations
-
1
Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery Associates of Connecticut PC4 Corporate Dr Ste 288, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 935-8160
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2979 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 382-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Health Net
- Husky Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Melendez for many reasons. He is a highly skilled surgeon with many awards and surgical accomplishments, yet also has a kind, compassionate manner toward his patients. He has treated me and my surgical concerns with careful consideration and patience. He is caring and careful in all of the various medical decisions that need to be made for various surgeries and puts the patient's needs and health first. Although a very busy doctor, he makes himself available to respond directly to patients questions and concerns which greatly aids a patient like myself in peace of mind and knowledge prior to surgery. You know you are in skillful, caring hands with Dr. Melendez and his team. This confidence in a surgeon made all the difference when undergoing surgery and putting my life and medical needs in someone else's hands
About Dr. Mark Melendez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982861860
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
- Nassau Hlthcare Corp-Nassau Co U Med Ctr
- Stony Brook U Hosp & Med Ctr
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melendez works at
Dr. Melendez speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Melendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez.
