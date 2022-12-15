See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Norwood, MA
Dr. Mark Messineo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Messineo, MD

Dr. Mark Messineo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital and Norwood Hospital.

Dr. Messineo works at Robert L Patz Md PC in Norwood, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Messineo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert L Patz Md PC
    825 Washington St Ste 260, Norwood, MA 02062 (781) 769-6720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Morton Hospital
  • Norwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 15, 2022
    multiple visits, multiple joints...I have a medical device background and Dr M is awesome
    Dec 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mark Messineo, MD
    About Dr. Mark Messineo, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194718320
    Education & Certifications

    • New Eng Bapt Hospital
    Internship
    • Tufts New Eng Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
