Dr. Mark Messing, MD

Oncology
4.4 (57)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Messing, MD

Dr. Mark Messing, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Messing works at Bedford in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Messing's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bedford
    1609 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 359-9000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 204 Bldg 1, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 354-5581
  3. 3
    Fort Worth 12th Ave
    1001 12th Ave Ste 168, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 850-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Methodist Southlake Medical Center
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Vulvar Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr Messing and his team took really good care of me when I needed surgery. The surgery went really well, and recovery has been faster and easier than I expected.
    SRex — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Messing, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932141033
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • U Ala
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Messing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Messing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Messing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Messing has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Messing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

