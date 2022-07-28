Dr. Mark Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Meyer, MD
Dr. Mark Meyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
Mautner and Meyer1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3970
Leonard J Chabert Medical Center1978 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363 Directions (985) 873-2200
South Louisiana Medical Associates1990 Industrial Blvd, Houma, LA 70363 Directions (985) 868-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best!
About Dr. Mark Meyer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1043262348
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Akron General Medical Center
- Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine
