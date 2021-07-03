Dr. Mark Michels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Michels, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Michels, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.
Dr. Michels works at
-
1
Retina Care Specialists2090 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 335-0089Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Retina Care Specialists3399 Pga Blvd Ste 350, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 624-0099Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- INTotal Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
dr michels saw me w/o an appointment on the same day i was referred to him by a colleague for retinal cysts. this in itself was certainly above and beyond normal procedure for doctors and relieved much of my medical anxiety over the issue. since the initial referral i have been under his care and progress is being made in this serious medical matter thanks to his knowledge and skill and a great support team. my good luck! i understand his associates are a "chip off the old block".
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609880178
- Jules Stein-Ucla
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
