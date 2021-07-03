Overview of Dr. Mark Michels, MD

Dr. Mark Michels, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.



Dr. Michels works at Retina Care Specialists in Stuart, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.