Dr. Mark Midenberg, DPM
Dr. Mark Midenberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Whitesburg Podiatry115 Queensbury Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 880-0222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
What has happened to Dr. Midenberg? I can't reach him by phone. The phone # is not working.
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
- 1497850655
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
