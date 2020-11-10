Overview of Dr. Mark Midenberg, DPM

Dr. Mark Midenberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Midenberg works at Whitesburg Podiatry in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.