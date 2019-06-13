Dr. Mark Mieth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mieth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mieth, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Mieth, MD
Dr. Mark Mieth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY.
Dr. Mieth's Office Locations
Mark S. Mieth MD PC1 Colomba Dr Ste 1, Niagara Falls, NY 14305 Directions (716) 297-7207
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor. Very approachable and explains things well when asked.
About Dr. Mark Mieth, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Mieth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mieth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mieth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mieth has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mieth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mieth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mieth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mieth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mieth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.