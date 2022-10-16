Dr. Mark Milburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Milburn, MD
Dr. Mark Milburn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Milburn's Office Locations
Mid-south Ear Nose and Throat PC7600 Wolf River Blvd Ste 220, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-5300
Baptist Memorial Restorative Care Hospital6019 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 226-3001
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Milburn is skilled, efficient, and takes time to explain his procedures and answer all questions. He made me feel safe.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1124134564
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
