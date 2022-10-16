Overview of Dr. Mark Milburn, MD

Dr. Mark Milburn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Milburn works at Mid South Ear Nose & Throat PC in Germantown, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Ear Ache and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.