Dr. Mark Millard, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Millard, MD
Dr. Mark Millard, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Millard's Office Locations
1
Baylor Scott & White Advanced Heart Failure Clinic - Dallas3410 Worth St Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-3500
2
North Texas Spinecare Llp3600 Gaston Ave Ste 651, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-3275
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Millard has been treating my eosiophyllic asthma for 3 years. Before that, a different pulmonologist failed to treat my asthma in 3.5 years. Dr Millard changed my life. He's a research oriented, leading edge doctor. He and his team have the best training, current knowledge and technology to take care of your lung problems! You should come here first! I wish I had. SW
About Dr. Mark Millard, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millard has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Millard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millard.
