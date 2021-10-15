Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark P. Miller Md.1211 W La Palma Ave Ste 101, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 635-9680
-
2
A and J Commerce Inc.710 N Euclid St Ste 214, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (877) 430-7337
-
3
Anaheim Global Medical Center1025 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 533-6220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I want to first start out by saying thank you very much Doctor Miller. You and the guy that works with you are very good at there work that they did. I want to just give you some up lifting to let you know that I am very happy with my surgery that I had to get from you guys it was very great that you guys took care of it right away on stead of just sitting on it and waiting on it to get better. I would send anyone that needs you kind of work Dr. Miller.
About Dr. Mark Miller, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1073575353
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.