Overview of Dr. Mark Miller, MD

Dr. Mark Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at New Jersey Urology in Westfield, NJ with other offices in Roselle, NJ, Cranford, NJ and Kearny, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.