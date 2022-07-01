Overview

Dr. Mark Miller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Tru Health Family Care in Fayetteville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.