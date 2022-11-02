See All Gastroenterologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Mark Miller, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (54)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall and White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at North Texas Kidney Disease Associates in Plano, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX, Richardson, TX and Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DHAT Plano
    1600 Coit Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-5411
    Rockwall
    3144 Horizon Rd Ste 210, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 771-2222
    Texas Health Family Care #813
    3142 Horizon Rd Ste 209, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 771-2222
    DHAT Richardson
    3600 Shire Blvd Ste 106, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 771-2222
    DHAT Research Institute
    7150 N President George Bush Hwy Ste 201, Garland, TX 75044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 771-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
  • White Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Great sense of humor. Trust him 100%
    — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Miller, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841250842
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University Med Center
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern Memorial Hospital|NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
