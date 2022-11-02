Dr. Mark Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall and White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
DHAT Plano1600 Coit Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 566-5411
-
2
Rockwall3144 Horizon Rd Ste 210, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-2222
-
3
Texas Health Family Care #8133142 Horizon Rd Ste 209, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-2222
-
4
DHAT Richardson3600 Shire Blvd Ste 106, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 771-2222
-
5
DHAT Research Institute7150 N President George Bush Hwy Ste 201, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (972) 771-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Great sense of humor. Trust him 100%
About Dr. Mark Miller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1841250842
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern Memorial Hospital|NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Hernia, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.