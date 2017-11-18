Dr. Milner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Milner, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Milner, MD
Dr. Mark Milner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Milner works at
Dr. Milner's Office Locations
-
1
Maryland Heart PC6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 897-5301
-
2
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (301) 897-5301
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding cardiologist. He is efficient, no-nonsense and will help you make the best of your cardiac health.
About Dr. Mark Milner, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- 1093710360
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
