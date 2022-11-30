Overview of Dr. Mark Milner, MD

Dr. Mark Milner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Milner works at Eye Center Of Southern CT in Hamden, CT with other offices in Branford, CT, Cheshire, CT, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Farsightedness and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.