Dr. Mark Milner, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (44)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Milner, MD

Dr. Mark Milner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Milner works at Eye Center Of Southern CT in Hamden, CT with other offices in Branford, CT, Cheshire, CT, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Farsightedness and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Milner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Center Of Southern CT
    2880 Old Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 248-6365
  2. 2
    Branford
    249 W Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 483-2000
  3. 3
    Eye Ctr So CT Med Sgcl Grp PC
    415 Highland Ave Ste 1, Cheshire, CT 06410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 272-5494
  4. 4
    David A. Goldman, M.D. LLC
    3502 Kyoto Gardens Dr Ste B, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 630-7120
  5. 5
    New Haven
    150 Sargent Dr, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 781-4307

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Farsightedness
Nearsightedness
Blepharitis
Farsightedness
Nearsightedness

Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 30, 2022
    After five years of searching through numerous Doctors in my area, Dr. Milner was able to see the problems within my eyes, explain them to me so that I could understand what was going on. He then set about treating me which resulted in removing nodules from both Cornea. My vision went from 20/80 to 20/20 and 20/25. He has some great help in the office. Gloria , Donita and Heather come to mind. Very considerate. I am a satisfied patient and recommend them highly.
    Richard Wintz — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Milner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Francis I Proctor Fdn-UCSF
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College, Schenectady, NY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Milner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milner has seen patients for Blepharitis, Farsightedness and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Milner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

