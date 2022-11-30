Dr. Mark Milner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Milner, MD
Dr. Mark Milner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Eye Center Of Southern CT2880 Old Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 248-6365
Branford249 W Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 483-2000
Eye Ctr So CT Med Sgcl Grp PC415 Highland Ave Ste 1, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 272-5494
David A. Goldman, M.D. LLC3502 Kyoto Gardens Dr Ste B, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 630-7120
New Haven150 Sargent Dr, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 781-4307
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
After five years of searching through numerous Doctors in my area, Dr. Milner was able to see the problems within my eyes, explain them to me so that I could understand what was going on. He then set about treating me which resulted in removing nodules from both Cornea. My vision went from 20/80 to 20/20 and 20/25. He has some great help in the office. Gloria , Donita and Heather come to mind. Very considerate. I am a satisfied patient and recommend them highly.
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932171147
- Francis I Proctor Fdn-UCSF
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Union College, Schenectady, NY
