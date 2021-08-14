Overview

Dr. Mark Minaudo, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI.



Dr. Minaudo works at Flint Gastroenterology Assocs in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.