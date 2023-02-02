Overview of Dr. Mark Mines, MD

Dr. Mark Mines, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mines works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.