Dr. Mines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Mines, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Mines, MD
Dr. Mark Mines, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mines' Office Locations
Watson Clinic Llp1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7847Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very profession and likable. Followed up after surgery and explained everything
About Dr. Mark Mines, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mines has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.