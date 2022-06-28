Overview of Dr. Mark Minkes, MD

Dr. Mark Minkes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Minkes works at Minkes & Deere Mds in Downey, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Gallstones and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.