Dr. Mark Minkes, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Downey, CA
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Minkes, MD

Dr. Mark Minkes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.

Dr. Minkes works at Minkes & Deere Mds in Downey, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Gallstones and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Minkes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Minkes & Deere M.d.'s
    11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 111, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 904-1651
  2. 2
    Pih Health Hospital - Downey
    11500 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 904-5000
  3. 3
    Pih Health Whittier Hospital
    12401 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 698-0811
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Downey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Gallstones
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Gallstones
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 28, 2022
    Dr. Minkes is an amazing doctor and fabulous surgeon! He did such a wonderful job on my breast surgery and removed my cancer tumor with clear margins and now I'm happy to say I am cancer free thanks to Dr. Minkes! He performed a lumpectomy to remove my cancer tumor and I was so afraid of what my breast would look like after surgery and when I saw the amazing job he did, I almost cried tears of joy. Not only is he an amazing surgeon, he is so caring and so kind and explains things to you clear and concise and you leave his appointments feeling confident and well informed. His bedside manner was an A+ in my book. His staff is also very nice and the wait times are minimal. I would recommend Dr. Minkes to anyone who needs to undergo any type of surgery and in my case breast cancer surgery to remove a tumor, he is the greatest in my book. Thank you Thank you!!
    Kat P — Jun 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mark Minkes, MD
    About Dr. Mark Minkes, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629027289
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Minkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Minkes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Minkes has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Gallstones and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minkes on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Minkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minkes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

