Dr. Mark Minkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Minkes, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Minkes, MD
Dr. Mark Minkes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Dr. Minkes works at
Dr. Minkes' Office Locations
-
1
Minkes & Deere M.d.'s11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 111, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 904-1651
-
2
Pih Health Hospital - Downey11500 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 904-5000
-
3
Pih Health Whittier Hospital12401 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minkes?
Dr. Minkes is an amazing doctor and fabulous surgeon! He did such a wonderful job on my breast surgery and removed my cancer tumor with clear margins and now I'm happy to say I am cancer free thanks to Dr. Minkes! He performed a lumpectomy to remove my cancer tumor and I was so afraid of what my breast would look like after surgery and when I saw the amazing job he did, I almost cried tears of joy. Not only is he an amazing surgeon, he is so caring and so kind and explains things to you clear and concise and you leave his appointments feeling confident and well informed. His bedside manner was an A+ in my book. His staff is also very nice and the wait times are minimal. I would recommend Dr. Minkes to anyone who needs to undergo any type of surgery and in my case breast cancer surgery to remove a tumor, he is the greatest in my book. Thank you Thank you!!
About Dr. Mark Minkes, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1629027289
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minkes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minkes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minkes works at
Dr. Minkes has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Gallstones and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Minkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.