Dr. Minor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Minor, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Minor, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Minor works at
Locations
-
1
Mark Minor MD PA2290 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 205, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 728-2722
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Minor by another doctor to check my immune system because of two bone infections. Dr. Minor has been extremely understanding and patient with me. I am so sick that I have difficulty conveying my thoughts. His staff is always helpful too.
About Dr. Mark Minor, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1982609657
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Coll Med
- W Va U Sch Med
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
