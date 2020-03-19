See All Allergists & Immunologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Mark Minor, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.8 (23)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Minor, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Minor works at Mark Minor MD PA in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark Minor MD PA
    2290 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 205, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 728-2722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sara Lott — Mar 19, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Minor, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982609657
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U South Fla Coll Med
    Residency
    • W Va U Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Minor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minor has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Minor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

